Medford’s Board of Health will host a free COVID Vaccination Clinic at Medford’s Farmers Market at the Condon Shell, Thursday, August 26th from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. “Our goal is to keep the Medford community and the Medford Public School community as safe as possible. We all know that vaccination is the number one way to stop the spread of COVID. Should vaccine eligibility change, and the age is lowered for any vaccines prior to this clinic, we will adapt accordingly”, said Sara Harris, MSN, RN, Supervising Public Health Nurse.