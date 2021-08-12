Relay for Life set to kick-off in downtown Bradford Saturday
When the McKean County Relay for Life kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday in Veterans Square it will represent the first time the event has been held in downtown Bradford. Activities, which will be centered in Veterans Square, will continue through 10 p.m. and will be open to community members to come out and offer support. They are also invited to walk in memory of a loved one or for those who have survived cancer.www.bradfordera.com
