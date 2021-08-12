Cancel
Bradford, PA

Caprarotta to teach two day-a-week preschool class at CARE

Bradford Era
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Caprarotta, M.Ed. has joined the Early Learning Staff at CARE for Children. Caprarotta will lead a new 2 day-a-week preschool program for the 2021-2022 school year. Caprarotta has over 30 years of experience in early childhood education. She previously worked at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School in Bradford as a Reading Specialist and helped start the Bradford Area School District’s Pre-Kindergarten program. Caprarotta has also worked as a substitute teacher at Rainbow Corner Preschool for the last several years.

