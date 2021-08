Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. Bleeding Cool has already looked at a whole bunch of sales happening in comic stores across the USA. The UK version will be staggered as a bunch of copies didn't make it in time. You can see the list of titles, and full solicits here, as well as a preview of all the DC titles released digitally early. We even have a few FCBD spoilers if you are in the mood, for Hulk, Avengers, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Venom… or you can just wait till tomorrow. But one thing we are getting out early is the cover to the Black/Calexit Special from Black Mask Comics by Sunando, the cover for which is being revealed here for the first time.