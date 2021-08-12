Cancel
Kansas City, MO

The best food and drink events in Kansas City this weekend: Aug 13-15

feastmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry a Kansas City-inspired taco, celebrate all things vegan or learn to perfect your pickling technique this weekend. "Mission Taco Joint, the West Coast-style taco, burrito and Margarita restaurant, announces an 816 Day collaboration taco with Kansas City’s Southern-inspired smokehouse barbecue, Char Bar. The 816 Taco ($4) celebrates Kansas City’s barbecue, leading up to 816 Day, in honor of Kansas City’s area code. Served on a flour tortilla, the special limited-time taco comes with burnt ends al carbon, smoked mayo, Napa cabbage and grilled onion salsita. Starting this Friday, August 13 through Monday, August 16, Mission Taco Joint Crossroads (409 East 18th Street) and Mission Taco Joint South Plaza (5060 Main Street) will offer the taco."

www.feastmagazine.com

