Edward Barnum Stoutenburg IV

January 8, 2016 – August 1, 2021 (age 5) Andrew Walter Johnson, our little Andy, returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born January 8, 2016, in Logan, Utah and lived in Smithfield, Utah at the time of his passing. Andy was a fun-loving, sweet boy. He loved to tease, snuggle, wrestle, go on individual “dates” with his parents or siblings, and just spend time doing anything with his family.