Obituaries

Edward Barnum Stoutenburg IV

hometownsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward Barnum Stoutenburg IV, age 67, son of Edward Barnum Stoutenburg III and June Adelaide Stoutenburg (nee Lambrecht), passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2021 and was quickly surrounded by loving family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kaylyn Joyce as well as beloved family and treasured friends. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his children, Mary, Meaghan, Robert and Edward V; two grandchildren; extended family and friends. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

www.hometownsource.com

