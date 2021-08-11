Governor mandates vaccines for state workers, local governments weighing options
Governor Jay Inslee is requiring that state, private healthcare and long-term care workers become fully vaccinated by mid-October. As a condition of employment, workers will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination by October 18 or risk being fired for failing to meet legal job qualifications. The August 9 proclamation applies to remote workers, on-site contractors and volunteers.www.allpointbulletin.com
