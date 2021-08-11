Commentary: Governor’s Vaccination and Mask Mandates Trample Washingtonians’ Personal Rights, Should Be Rescinded
There is no doubt the issue dominating the news and our email inboxes is the governor’s recent vaccination mandate, issued on Aug. 9. We share the concern many constituents in the 20th Legislative District, and beyond, have expressed. We do not support the governor’s mandate conditioning the employment for most state employees and health care workers on being fully vaccinated.www.yelmonline.com
