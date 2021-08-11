Gators have sky-high expectations for Dexter
Gervon Dexter enrolled at Florida last summer as perhaps the most-hyped recruit the Gators have signed over the past decade or so. The defensive tackle was the first composite five-star prospect they’d signed from the high school ranks in five years. At 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds, he looked like he belonged 1 ½ hours up the road at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ facility instead of in college. He’s strong enough to power through some linemen and athletic enough to blow past others.www.gatorcountry.com
