Our view: Oregon leaders need to address water challenges
The Oregon Legislature has hit on a winner with the Irrigation District Temporary Transfers Pilot Project. While the name sounds a bit off-putting, the project is effective. It allows some irrigation districts to internally make temporary transfers between water users. The project has been in operation 18 years. During that time it has been extended and expanded to 15 of the state’s 40 or so irrigation districts.www.eastoregonian.com
