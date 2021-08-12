Bluetooth 5.3 new features lower latency, interference, improve battery life, security

We consider the problem of post-quantum secure and ultra-reliable communication through a heterogeneous network consisting of multiple connections. Three performance metrics are considered: security, throughput, and in-order delivery delay. In this setting, previous work has looked, individually, at the trade-offs between in-order delivery delay and throughput, and between security and throughput. This is the first work considering the trade-off between all three for heterogeneous communication networks, while taking the computational complexity into account. We present LL-HUNCC, a low latency hybrid universal network coding cryptosystem. LL-HUNCC is an efficient coding scheme which allows for secure communications over a noisy untrusted heterogeneous network by encrypting only a small part of the information being sent. This scheme provides post-quantum security with high throughput and low in-order delivery delay guarantees. We evaluate LL-HUNCC via simulations on a setting inspired by a practical scenario for heterogeneous communications involving a satellite communication link and a 5G communication network. Under this scenario, we compare LL-HUNCC to the state-of-the-art where all communication paths are encrypted via a post-quantum public-key cryptosystem.