Bluetooth 5.3 new features lower latency, interference, improve battery life, security

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBluetooth 5.3 Core Specification was adopted on July 13, 2021, without fanfare, and the only related announcement that I could find is CEVA RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP getting support for Bluetooth 5.3. Bluetooth 5.3 brings four new features or enhancements and removes one extension from the core specification:. Periodic Advertising Enhancement...

www.cnx-software.com

Comments / 0

