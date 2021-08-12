Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Capital Square 1031 acquires another newly constructed, trophy multifamily community in Greater Richmond, Virginia

By News
yieldpro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced the acquisition of Livingston Apartment Flats, a Class A, 307-unit multifamily community in the Chesterfield County submarket of Richmond, Virginia. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Livingston Apartment Flats, DST, a Reg. D private placement investment offering.

yieldpro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
State
Delaware State
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Fitness#Dst#Capital Square#Greater Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy