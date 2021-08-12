Capital Square 1031 acquires another newly constructed, trophy multifamily community in Greater Richmond, Virginia
Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced the acquisition of Livingston Apartment Flats, a Class A, 307-unit multifamily community in the Chesterfield County submarket of Richmond, Virginia. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Livingston Apartment Flats, DST, a Reg. D private placement investment offering.yieldpro.com
