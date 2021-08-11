The guide to Kranji Marshes in Singapore
We strap on our hiking boots to explore the Kranji Marshes in Singapore's wild countryside. Metal cranes are a dime a dozen in Singapore, but it’s always good to seek out some of their feathery counterparts out in the wild – and get a few deep breaths of fresh air while you’re at it. MacRitchie Reservoir and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve are (literally) evergreen favourites, and we can add one more to the green club – Kranji Marshes, which, at a sprawling 57 hectares, is our island’s largest freshwater farmland. It was cultivated since the ’70s when the Kranji reservoir was dammed, forming a wild diversity of terrains such as marshland, grassland and secondary forests. We wade through the green and suss out unique things you can do in this slice of paradise away from the city.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0