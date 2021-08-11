The guide to Kranji Marshes in Singapore

Egg mayo sandwich or ham and cheese? Egg mayo or ham and cheese? Egg mayo or ham and cheese? And on and on it goes, until you eventually just buy a pack of Snack A Jacks, a family-sized bag of Haribo, and a packet of Rennies because we all know that mainlining those Tangfastics is about to cause chaos with your digestive system. Step away from the blinding lights of the Waterloo pharmacy lunch deals and make your way to Lower Marsh Market instead. One of London’s longest running market streets, you’ll find traders serving everything from poké to Italian classics, and a fiver will get you far here. Our personal favourites are the hefty falafel wraps from Falafel Rush, the £6 katsu curry from Daddy’s Japan Soul, and the cute little one-hand-friendly momos from Himalayan Dumpling. At the weekend, you’ll also find charming little stalls selling accessories, flowers, and even old school records.