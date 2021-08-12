GEW to Exhibit UV Curing Solutions at PRINTING United

The short supply of affordable homes is a growing concern for both builders and consumers, as real estate prices soar, demand continues to outpace supply, materials become more expensive, and skilled laborers harder to find. But, as with many pandemic-generated problems, innovators have turned to technology for solutions. With homebuilding, 3D printing could be one answer to replenishing the housing supply. Still in its early stages, several companies have cropped up of late, according to a Realtor.com article, and proponents say 3D printed homes reduce labor and waste and take far less time to build. Being in relatively early stage, the technology is still a pricey niche product, but more prospective homebuyers are learning about the option and giving it serious consideration, according to a summer survey conducted by Realtor.com and HarrisX.