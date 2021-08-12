Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Member Spotlight: Reach Partners LLC

By columbuschamberoh
columbus.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Chamber provides connections, resources and solutions that help small businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises grow Central Ohio's economy. Reach Partners is a woman-owned, rapidly growing consulting firm serving global organizations, across the public and private sectors. Reach helps organizations deliver measurable and sustainable results, no matter where they are in their journey of transformation. Our methodologies are rooted in powerful storytelling and road mapping to help clients operationalize their digital strategies and build sustainable results in an agile marketplace.

columbus.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Columbus Chamber#Spotlight Reach Partners#Prosci#Business And Technology#Management Consulting#Strategy Transformations#Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Dover, DEaithority.com

Glia and Mahalo Technologies Partner, Helping Credit Unions Modernize Member Service

Glia’s Digital Member Service platform helps credit unions drive loyalty, boost efficiencies. Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, announced a strategic partnership with Mahalo Technologies, a digital banking provider for credit unions. Integrating Glia’s technology into Mahalo’s digital banking platform will allow credit unions to enhance member service in a digital world.
Personal Financefinextra.com

MX partners Goalry to help people reach financial goals

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced it is helping Goalry, a finance platform and "virtual goal mall," to enable its customers to take control of managing their financial lives. With MX's data platform to power its one-stop-shop solution, Goalry customers will see improvements in...
Businessfinextra.com

ING hires Stiphout as COO, CTO and Management Board Banking member

ING today announced the appointment of Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer and chief transformation officer (COO/CTO) and member of the Management Board Banking. Marnix takes up his position on 1 September 2021, succeeding Roel Louwhoff, who stepped down from the Management Board Banking on 1 August 2021. Marnix...
BusinessShareCast

Mitie to sell document management business for £40m

In the year to the end of March 2021, the business delivered revenue of £48m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £4.2m. Mitie said Zurich-based SPS "is at the forefront" of digital transformation in document management and information processing, and is looking to grow its document logistics and business process services business across the UK and Ireland.
Technologyhotelbusiness.com

Top tech tools for your hotel’s recovery by Klaus Kohlmayr

Today’s hoteliers are faced with challenges that previously seemed unimaginable. Yesterday’s business models may now be obsolete, and tomorrow’s plan may require ongoing course corrections. New times call for new strategies, cross-department collaboration and technology tools that help you get back to business with enhanced efficiencies and data insights to attract and serve your hotel guests.
Real Estatempamag.com

Recruiting in a competitive market

There is an intensely competitive market in the mortgage industry right now and Arc Home has experienced tremendous growth. We are competing with every other mortgage company, including larger mortgage companies that have the potential for more outreach. We are still new in the market, but we are a strong competitor.
Collegescommunitynewspapers.com

FIU Business to launch new data-driven MBA in Business Analytics

FIU Business will introduce an MBA in Business Analytics program, incorporating data analysis and information technology into a comprehensive MBA curriculum. The program begins in January of 2022. The 16-month program includes online and in-person evening classes. Nearly half of the program’s 15-course curriculum focuses on data management, reporting, and...
Charlotte, NCqcitymetro.com

Erania Brackett appointed as CMO at Dentsply Sirona

Erania Brackett, a seasoned leader in global operations and marketing, has joined Dentsply Sirona as chief marketing officer. She brings more than 20 years of experience to the Charlotte-based company, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of dental products and technologies, bringing in $3.3 billion in revenue last year. Dentsply...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
Businessaithority.com

Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team

Luminar Technologies, Inc., the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, announced the addition of four industry leaders to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. They bring a combined century of professional experience in the automotive and technology industries. “We’re hyper focused on taking Luminar...
Businesstechgig.com

TCS expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud

On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) expanded its strategic partnership. . Under this partnership, the giants will be developing a centre that will help in co-developing new solutions, evaluating cloud solutions, and offering digital consumer experiences. These will be offered in financial, manufacturing, and retail services. TCS will...
wraltechwire.com

Glenwood South Partners, LLC raising $2M to build townhomes in Raleigh

RALEIGH – Glenwood South Partners, LLC is raising up to $2 million in equity financing, according to an SEC filing signed by the company’s attorney. The firm, which registered the company with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office in December 2020, lists Roland Gammon and Nikita Zhitov as managers on the SEC filing.
Businessmartechseries.com

Extreme Reach Partners with BrightLine, Powering Interactive Personalized Advertising for the CTV Landscape

Partnership simplifies the activation of CTV/OTT plans within omni-channel campaigns by eliminating widespread pain points of sourcing and preparing creative. Extreme Reach (ER), the global advertising, analytics and rights management platform built for all forms of TV and streaming video, today announced it has formed a partnership with BrightLine to create frictionless workflows as brands race to leverage the new personalized, interactive advertising and advanced ad formats in CTV/OTT environments. The partnership leverages both companies’ strengths — BrightLine’s deep expertise and industry-leading CTV ad technology that provides a wide distribution of engaging experiences for omnichannel campaigns and ER’s leadership in brand creative management and integrated workflow through their fast-growing independent ad server.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Marshall Communications Corp, and Gates Defense Systems, LLC Ink Sales Partner Agreement for NASA SEWP-V Contract Vehicle

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Marshall Communications Corp (MCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc.), a premier small business provider of Broadband Internet Protocol (IP) Information Technology (IT) products and product-based services to both government and commercial customers, is announcing it has entered into an reseller agreement with Gates Defense Systems (GDS) for sale of the Airbox Systems through the NASA SEWP-V and NIH CIO-CSS contract vehicles. Airbox offers the next generation of enhanced situational awareness for complex environments, providing the most user-friendly interface on the market.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

[Special Episode] Penn-Northwest Mercer County Member Spotlight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown Publishing Co. CEO Jeff Leo Herrmann joins Penn-Northwest Executive Director Rod Wilt and six organization members to discuss the benefits of working in Mercer County, Pa. The Brain Gain Youngstown Leadership Series podcast features weekly interviews with business and community leaders who are driving change and...
San Diego, CAHotel Online

Cloudbeds Partners With Rakuten Travel Xchange to Extend Reach

Cloudbeds Hospitality Management Platform collaborates with Rakuten Travel Xchange to drive global hotel distribution. San Diego, CA – August 12, 2021 – Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform today, announced a partnership with Rakuten Travel Xchange, the hotel wholesale and travel technology division within the Rakuten Group. The collaboration connects Cloudbeds with Rakuten Travel, the highly ranked OTA in Japan, and 400+ B2B partners connected worldwide through API connections, travel agent portals, and websites. The unique and diverse distribution channels allow Cloudbeds to extend its reach to the extensive Rakuten Travel Xchange customer base through a single connection. In addition, Rakuten Travel Xchange adds the Cloudbeds inventory of properties that use its award-winning technology platform to manage all aspects of their business, from booking engines to payments.
Businessaithority.com

Bridgepointe Partners With Wave, Further Extending Reach In The Eastern US

Bridgepointe Technologies, a leading IT strategy firm, announced that it has partnered with Wave, a New York-based technology solutions firm. This will further expand the company’s reach in the Eastern US. Since 2002, Bridgepointe has offered true freedom of choice to its clients who range from SMBs to the Fortune...

Comments / 0

Community Policy