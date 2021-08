On Aug. 8, with the hazy sun beating down, Connor Joe stood alone by first base, getting extra reps in. He was the only player on the field, the rest of the team still inside before a day game against the Marlins. But Joe was out there, working on his defense with third base coach Stu Cole, nodding along with sweat dripping down as he caught grounders over and over and over again until he got it just right.