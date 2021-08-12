Cancel
RTS: Dungeons & Dragons

Bradford Era
 4 days ago

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: This is one of many in a series of RTS columns highlighting some of the gems found in a Dec. 6, 1981 New York Times Magazine that was recently gifted to the newsroom. Today’s discovery was an ad for a “Dungeon! Adventure Game,” developed by Tactical Studies...

www.bradfordera.com

GeekTyrant

MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #26 Brings a Multi-Armed Menace to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

The Triple-A is a large construct that civilians may be able to use to help making household cleaning much easier. However, the military version of this construct will pose a huge challenge to Dungeons & Dragons adventuring parties. The Triple-A comes in Monster Hunts Weekly #26 and was written by Vall Syrene, Nathan Doyle, Jackson Lewis, and Micah Watt. The construct has a variety of dangerous arms that will prove to be a nuisance for most parties like a meat cleaver or meat tenderizer. If your party can slay this CR 10 monster and salvage some parts, they could find themselves with Triple-A Powered Armor, a Claw Whip, or much more.
Video GamesPolygon

Can fantasy movies like The Green Knight ever measure up to Dungeons & Dragons?

Even more so than Space Jam: A New Legacy, David Lowery’s film The Green Knight runs on game logic. Dev Patel’s Sir Gawain traipses from side quest to side quest, losing and regaining various items and power-ups. There’s also — spoiler alert? — a full-on close-up of Gawain’s seminal fluid. I won’t tell you where, because I like to preserve the magic of cinema. This is probably something you won’t see in a game anytime soon.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Relax with the new Lazy Galaxy 2, a mix of an RTS with an idle game

Lazy Galaxy 2 blends together two rather different genres you don't often see together. Mixing an idle / clicker game with real-time strategy its pretty interesting. "Lazy Galaxy is an idle/clicker game with base-building and RTS elements. Lead an evil (albeit lazy) alien race to conquer the universe! Expand your base, fight vicious foes, and conquer the galaxies. Acquire combat experience and convert into candy, the most precious alien resource!"
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dungeons & Dragons Online Gets Sinister Secret Of Saltmarsh Update

Standing Stone Games revealed today that they have released the Sinister Secret Of Saltmarsh update for Dungeons & Dragons Online. The new update brings in one of the classic D&D adventures for both low and high-level players to take on, as it is based around saving a seacoast town under threat from mysterious forces. The update also brings with it a slew of additions from monsters to music. You can read more about it below as you can start playing the update today!
HobbiesDen of Geek

How Adventures in the Forgotten Realms puts Dungeons & Dragons Flavor in Magic: The Gathering

This article is presented by Wizards of the Coast. Magic: The Gathering’s new Dungeons & Dragons crossover set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, is finally in the wild. AFR promised to be a crossover with MTG in more than just name, but they’re two wildly different games. How could you capture the feel of a D&D campaign in a card game? The answer seems to be in the flavor: it’s not just how you play a game of Magic with AFR cards that captures D&D; it’s in how well the new set captures the vibe of a campaign with art, card names, and the variability it’s introduced to each hand of Magic: The Gathering.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Aquinas College took on Dungeons & Dragon this summer in a special camp for kids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Dungeons, dragons, mapmaking, roleplaying and more were what the Aquinas College (AQ) Dungeons & Dragons campers got to enjoy this Summer. Campers prepared for an adventure of epic proportions as AQ’s “Masters” guided them to create their own unique fantasy universe, brought to life characters and monsters, and ultimately led other adventurers through dramatic encounters of their own design. At the end of July Aquinas College’s sold out Dungeons & Dragons camp took place and brought to life a beloved game for many campers. Due to high demand, Aquinas College cannot wait to bring back the camp next Summer for more campers to enjoy.
Video Gamespinalcentral.com

Game Review: Stars don't shine for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (not Baldur’s Gate) takes place in the Icewind Dale Trilogy by R.A. Salvatore. Set during the first book, The Crystal Shard, you’d imagine that the lush world that is brought to the page by Salvatore would just be fodder for a decent story and game. But no, you won’t find any of that here. With a lackluster story and subpar controls/design, you’re better off looking elsewhere for your fantasy fix.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Boyfriend Dungeon is Now Available

Boyfriend Dungeon is now available for PC and consoles, developer Kitfox Games has announced. While Boyfriend Dungeon is now available, the game is up on Windows PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch – as well as Xbox Game Pass for PC, consoles, and cloud.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Weapon-dating dungeon-crawler Boyfriend Dungeon is finally here

Boyfriend Dungeon, the long-awaited weapon-romancing dungeon-crawler from developer Kitfox Games, is finally here on PC, Xbox, Switch, and Game Pass. If Boyfriend Dungeon seems like a name that's been knocking around for a while, you'd be right; it was initially announced back in 2017, and successfully raised $272,000 in Kickstarter crowdfunding a year later. Since then, Kitfox has been hard at work on its genre-mash-up oddity - lovingly referred to as a "shack-and-slash" - that's part dungeon-crawler (complete with procedurally generated maps and varied combat styles) and part dating sim.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Boyfriend Dungeon releases today on Switch

Friend Dungeon appeared as part of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase for August 2021, looking at Switch games. But it wasn’t just a summary of the action RPG with datable weapons. Rather, it was about a release date. The Kitfox title is one of the shadow drops of the event. People will be able to find it on the eShop later today.
ComicsComicBook

DC Comics Just Gave Superman Some Very Dungeons & Dragons-Like Ability Scores

A variant cover for an upcoming DC Comics series just showed off Superman's ability scores. DC Comics just announced Dark Knights of Steel, a new fantasy-themed miniseries featuring new versions of classic DC superheroes. EW had a first look at the new series by Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri, which included several variant covers for the first issue. One of those covers, illustrated by Putri, paid homage to Dark Knights of Steel's very obvious Dungeons & Dragons influences. The cover shows a young version of Superman standing behind a character sheet that shows off Superman's very OP-stats. While the ability scores listed behind Superman aren't exactly D&D ability scores (Agility and Speed seem to have replaced Dexterity, Stamina has replaced Constitution, and Wisdom is missing entirely), it's pretty clear that the cover implies that Superman and his allies are about to find themselves in some scenarios not unlike what you'd find in a D&D adventure.
Philadelphia, PAuarts.edu

Alumni’s podcast brings musical theater to Dungeons & Dragons

The debut of shows such as Netflix's Stranger Things, with its embrace of 1980s nostalgia, reignited interest in tabletop role-playing games, once a fixture of musty childhood basements and comic shops. Renewed interest in games like Dungeons & Dragons has spawned a wealth of new media, including books, TV shows and even a potential major motion picture. This summer, a group of UArts alumni added to this resurgent cultural phenomenon, introducing a new podcast that gives the game a musical treatment.
Video GamesTouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Dungeon and Puzzles’

In general, if you take a tried-and-true gameplay mechanic and smash it together with dungeon crawling and/or light RPG elements, you’re going to create a game that I like. It’s science, I think. That is very much the case with Dungeon and Puzzles by indie developer Nekolyst. It’s certainly dressed up like a dungeon crawler but in reality this is very much a Sokoban game. Well, that’s what it says, but I associate Sokoban with pushing boxes, and that’s not what you do here. It is however one of those slidey puzzle games where you move your character in a cardinal direction and they keep on going until they hit something. In Puzzle and Dungeons you’ll need to utilize this rule to defeat all the enemies, open up the exit door, and move on to the next room. Simple right?
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls Coming to Apple Arcade

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was set for an iOS and Android release before seemingly being cancelled. This full-fledged mobile side-scrolling entry in the series got mix reviews, but was praised for nailing the core ‘vania gameplay well when it wasn’t bogged down with mobile menu bloat. Now, this entry in the series is being revamped a bit for the Apple Arcade platform – ensuring that there will not be any in-app purchases or ads. With character art from Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane alongside a new story that pits Alucard against Dracula. Unlockable characters allow the game to always feel fresh, with Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria, and others to come down the line. It has a “coming soon” release window but its app page is up now so potential players can get notified when it launches.

