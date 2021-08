Generally, when one thinks of a traveling art exhibit showing the works of one of the great masters, an agreed upon experience comes to mind: moving quietly through the museum space, taking in the works of art and learning about their maker. Another kind of exhibit has arisen in the last decade or so, dedicated more to immersing guests into the art by way of set pieces and photo backdrops that look great on Instagram, usually while learning a bit about the artist behind the photo op so the caption can seem worldly and educated. Each type of experience has its own benefits and restrictions, and each one is a good time. The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit that has just recently opened at the former site of Amoeba Records in Hollywood is neither a Van Gogh exhibition of paintings nor is it a photo op walk-through. It sits somewhere outside that realm – as much an art exhibit as is the Arclight Theaters next door.