Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Highmark BCBS employees collect food for FeedMore WNY

By ops@our-hometown.com
eastaurorabee.com
 4 days ago

Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY employees lined up at the company’s downtown headquarters for its second annual drive-through food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY. Employees filled two trucks with nearly 6,000 pounds of donated items from the organization’s healthy food wish list and donated $2,943. “FeedMore WNY deeply appreciates the generosity of Highmark and its employees. The food collected through […]

www.eastaurorabee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Healthy Food#Charity#Bcbs#Feedmore Wny#Highmark Bluecross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Newbern, TNwjhl.com

Employees at Tennessee Tyson Foods plant fight vaccine mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Tyson Foods employees in West Tennessee who are not happy about the company’s new vaccine mandate took to the streets of Newbern on Wednesday. Employees stood across the street from the Newbern plant with signs that said, among other things, “No Mandate.”. Earlier this month, Tyson...
CharitiesPosted by
MONTCO.Today

C&N Employees Raise More Than $129,000 for Local Food Banks

From left: C&N's Michele Delong, Karen Blackwell, Hannah Jackson, Shelley D’Haene, and Brandi Nowakowski. C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program has raised $129,129, which will provide more than 775,000 meals to the community through its partnership with area food banks. In addition to the monetary donations, C&N employees collected 3,012...
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Tyson Foods employees help fight hunger with Harvest Hope Food Bank

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tyson Foods employees celebrated the reopening of their Bluff Road Facility by helping Harvest Hope Food Bank this week. Over the past five days, more than 100 Tyson employees packed nonperishable food boxes to be distributed throughout rural communities around the Midlands. 23 of Tyson’s employees were at the Harvest Hope facility on Shop Road to help with the food packing Wednesday.
Charitiesleadercourier-times.com

Employee food drive

Dunes Surgical Hospital participated in the Tenet Healthcare Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive. The focus of the drive was to help those struggling with hunger and promote the importance of eating a healthy breakfast. Hospital employees had the option of giving either cereal or dollars. Some gave both. They gave cereal to provide 2,990 servings plus $638. The beneficiary was the Foodbank of Siouxland.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Local Veterans groups collecting food for Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local Veterans service organizations are coming together to raise money and collect food items for the Great Plains Food Bank. The food drive and virtual food drive started on Sunday and will run at various sites until August 21. The Fargo American Legion, Fargo...
Glenwood, MNEcho Press

United Way distributing food, collecting school supplies in Alexandria, Glenwood

United Way of Pope and Douglas Counties will offer two food drops in August and is also seeking donations for its Stuff the Bus program. The first food drop is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Glenwood United Parish in Glenwood. Recipients must register before the event. Online registration at www.uwdp.org runs 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, through 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. Phone registration at 320-834-7800 takes place Monday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Auburn, MESun-Journal

Good Shepherd Food Bank hires several new employees

AUBURN — Good Shepherd Food Bank has recently made several new hires. Ray Hanna Jr., customer service coordinator, is the newest member of the Good Shepherd Food Bank Customer Service team. The customer service and logistics team work closely with the food bank’s partner network of 500+ hunger-relief organizations, warehouse teams and drivers.
Charitiescbs19news

BRAFB collecting food and money donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- CBS19 and The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank are partnering together for the Unity in Community food drive. Saturday is the last day for the food drive but the food bank is still accepting donations. They're collecting non-perishable items and canned goods at all of...
Chester, NJmypaperonline.com

Chester Scouts Collect Record 6K+ Food Items for Those in Need

Traveling door to door in May, the boys in Scouts BSA Troop 139 and Pack 316 of Chester kicked-off their 2021 “Scouting for Food” program and delivered big results for needy families in the community. Started in 1985, “Scouting for Food” is an annual service activity of the Scouts BSA....
Frederick, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Collective Church food drive amasses thousands of pounds of groceries

Sunday wasn’t a typical day of worship for Frederick’s Collective Church. Instead of gathering in a red brick building off of Buckeystown Pike, the non-denominational church’s congregation met on the pavement in front of Weis Markets on Prospect Boulevard. Under an overcast sky, dozens of volunteers weighed cans of soup, boxes of macaroni and cheese and other grocery items bought for the families served by Blessings in a Backpack, the Frederick Rescue Mission and West Frederick Middle School.
Public Healthwevv.com

Tyson Foods Requiring All Employees to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

All Tyson Foods employees are now being required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, President and CEO Donnie King said Tuesday. According to King, all Tyson leadership (officers and above) must be vaccinated by Sept. 24, all team members in office by Oct. 1, and all other team members by Nov. 1, 2021.
Wisconsin Statebizjournals

Tyson Foods to close Jefferson plant, eliminating 62 employees

Tyson Foods Inc. has informed the state of Wisconsin that its LD Foods plant in Jefferson will be closed permanently effective Sept. 16. Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson (NYSE: TSN) said in a mass layoff notice that the closure, resulting from the company's decision to discontinue the product line produced at the prepared foods plant, will result in the permanent elimination of 62 jobs, nine of which are salary positions with the remainder being hourly jobs. Hourly workers are not represented by a union.
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

BCBS Foundation awards grants to Northfield HCI, Somali Community Resettlement

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative, Northfield and Somali Community Resettlement Services, Faribault were two of 27 nonprofit organizations in Minnesota awarded more than $3.2 million in grants from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation. Grant awards are for one or two years and range from $20,000 to $100,000 per year. Eighteen grants are part of the Healthy Connections program, which supports efforts to create and nurture more connected, resilient and inclusive communities where all people have the support and resources to reach their full health potential. The remaining nine grants are part of the Healthy Start program. Both the Healthy Community Initiative and Somali Community Resettlement Services were selected to receive Health Start grants, which focus on improving access to quality early childhood care and education throughout the state.
Spartanburg County, SCgsabusiness.com

Spartanburg organizations raise money for food distribution truck

Women Giving for Spartanburg, UnitedHealthcare, PAL Spartanburg and individual donors have raised funds for Ruth’s Gleanings and FoodShare Spartanburg to buy a 17-foot refrigerated box truck to distribute fresh produce to rural residents in need. Ruth’s Gleanings is a nonprofit that is helps expand access to nutritional food to Spartanburg...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Monthly food collections for Haywood Christian Ministry

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, marked the one year anniversary of the monthly food collection for Haywood Christian Ministry by First Presbyterian of Waynesville. Back in 2020 the church was looking for a way both to help the community and to keep a sense of fellowship among the members. So the first “Drive Thru Food Drive” was launched.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CareFirst BCBS mandates vaccines for employees

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is requiring its employees, board directors and guests to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the healthcare company said Aug. 16. Employees without a medical or religious exemption have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The requirement includes remote workers as well as contingent workers who enter CareFirst facilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy