Highmark BCBS employees collect food for FeedMore WNY
Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY employees lined up at the company’s downtown headquarters for its second annual drive-through food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY. Employees filled two trucks with nearly 6,000 pounds of donated items from the organization’s healthy food wish list and donated $2,943. “FeedMore WNY deeply appreciates the generosity of Highmark and its employees. The food collected through […]www.eastaurorabee.com
