Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Weeknd Releases Extended Version of ‘Take My Breath’

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has added two extra minutes on the extended version of his latest single “Take My Breath.”. Earlier this month, he teased the clip on line and wrote: “the dawn is coming.” And now he’s made it available for everyone to see and hear. The nearly 6 minute version extends the “Oh-oh, oh-oh's” of the intro and bridge over the nostalgic '80s beat.

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weeknd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

Via a surprise announcement Monday (August 2), The Weeknd probably took the breath of some of his hardcore fans when he announced his new single – ‘Take My Breath’ – would arrive Friday (August 6). Teased via an Olympics ad for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team (as...
CelebritiesMTV

The Weeknd Gets Kinky In Disco-Tinged 'Take My Breath' Video

The Weeknd’s new song will really take your breath away. A bright new era has finally dawned, as the singer born Abel Tesfaye just dropped “Take My Breath” today (August 6), which brings a sense of retro ‘70s and ‘80s disco dance-pop club vibes. A music video (which provides caution...
MusicMiddletown Press

The Weeknd Hits the Dancefloor With 'Take My Breath,' New Song and Video

After an epic buildup — starting with a cryptic statement about “the dawn,” back in May, then some social media teases, then placement in an ad for the Olympics, and then news that it was banned from IMAX theaters — the Weeknd’s new single and video “Take My Breath” has arrived, and it sounds like another smash.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd has been teasing his new era for minute now, and as he dropped hints here and there, we grew progressively more hype with Well, the time has finally come, as his newest single “Take My Breath” has officially premiered.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) The Weeknd – Take My Breath

The Weeknd is here for the end-of-summer-jam entries. On Friday morning, he released his new single, Take My Breath. The dancy tune has an electronic feel to it. The video was pulled from IMAX theaters because of the flashing lights. YouTube even has an epilepsy warning for it.
Theater & Dancekiss951.com

The Weeknd’s Latest Song ‘Take My Breath’ is ’80s Dance Gold

As part of our first dip into The Dawn Is Coming, The Weeknd dropped the music video for single “Take My Breath” today (August 6). The video begins with a silhouette of Abel walking towards a rising sun against a cityscape. The ’80s synth mixed with a modern twist brings us to a nightclub that looks straight out from a scene from Blade. When he makes eyes with a beautiful woman, they dance and share the “oxygen” tank throughout the video… Until she turns on him by wringing her hair around his neck, dragging him down a long corridor and quite literally took his breath away.
Musicwfav951.com

Trivium Release New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Trivium have shared a new song and video from their upcoming 10th album, called The Court Of The Dragon, due out on October 8th. The song is called “Feast Of Fire.”. Paolo Gregoletto told Antimusic.com, “There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album. It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast Of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey (Beaulieu) brought in . . . I had the words 'Feast Of Fire' written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment and a real centerpiece for the narrative . . .”
Musicwfav951.com

Flashback: The Supremes Record ‘Baby Love’

It was 57 years ago today (August 13th, 1964) that the Supremes recorded “Baby Love.” The song, which was their follow-up to their first Number One hit, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was also written and produced by Motown's legendary hit-making team of Holland-Dozier-Holland. On Halloween of 1964, “Baby Love” knocked Manfred Mann's “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” out from the Number One spot and went on to top the charts for four straight weeks.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

NERO commemorate 10 year anniversary of ‘Welcome Reality,’ announce third studio album

NERO is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of their groundbreaking 2011 debut LP, Welcome Reality, with the announcement of their impending third studio album. In March, the legendary UK group piqued everyone’s interest when they suddenly broke a two-year silence with an unofficial edit of Daft Punk‘s “Emotion” and subsequently followed with edits of Tame Impala‘s “Disciples” and Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s 1983 hit, “Relax.” In May, one of the group’s founding members Joseph Ray released his 300 Below EP which underscored the group’s unifying dystopian concepts and simultaneously alluded to the possibility of new material from his primary project.
MusicYour EDM

Lady Gaga & Elton John To Release “Hardcore Drum and Bass” Track

Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May last year, bringing in a large assortment of dance music artists to produce or write on the tracks. And though Elton John isn’t a dance music artist by any means, the two seem to want to continue in that spirit with a rework of “Sine From Above,” their collaboration from the album.
Musicwfav951.com

Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Recording New Album

Arctic Monkeys have been working on their next album in a recording studio in Suffolk, according to the website of Butley Priory, a venue located two hours from London on the Suffolk coast. The band recorded there between June and July. The post reads, “We’ve had a band staying with...
Musicwfav951.com

Halestorm To Release New Single This Week

Halestorm are preparing to release a new song called “Back from the Dead” tomorrow (Wednesday, August 18th). The band has shared a look at some behind-the-scenes photos from the song's video with Heavy Consequence. The pictures include images of Lzzy Hale in a bodybag in the morgue, tools from the...
Musicwfav951.com

Dan + Shay’s New Album Makes Country Music History

Dan + Shay's brand new Good Things album, which was released on Friday (August 13th), has become the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release. The news comes in right as the duo’s current single “Glad You Exist” claims the top spot on the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Airplay charts this week, marking their sixth consecutive and ninth career chart-topper.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Lorde To Drop ‘Mood Ring’ On Tuesday

The music video for Lorde’s single, “Mood Ring”, is scheduled to premiere at 2:00pm ET Tuesday (Aug. 17th). The singer made the announcement on her website and linked to a pre-premiere livestream of the forthcoming Solar Power track. According to the credits listed on YouTube, Lorde, who is billed by her full name, Ella Yelich-O’Connor, co-directs the video alongside Joel Kefali.
Musicmetalinjection

Jason Newsted Unboxes The METALLICA Black Album Box Set

Here's a unique video, Metallica got former bassist Jason Newsted to unbox the upcoming remastered deluxe box set edition of the Black Album. The Black Album reissue due out September 10, which is available for pre-order here. Metallica is also releasing a brand new compilation called The Metallica Blacklist featuring...
Rock Musicwfav951.com

Iron Maiden Releases ‘Sound Effects Version’ Of ‘The Writing On The Wall’ Video

Iron Maiden has released the “special effects” version of their music video for their latest single, “The Writing On The Wall”. The song, which was written by the band's guitarist Adrian Smith and lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist and founder-member Steve Harris, is taken from the band's upcoming album, “Senjutsu.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy