Judge begins key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

KTVN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. (AP) — An attorney for the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware judge on Thursday that the group’s national board never adopted a resolution approving an $850 million agreement that is the linchpin of the Boy Scouts' proposed bankruptcy plan. Despite that acknowledgment, the Boy Scouts are...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Ap#The Boy Scouts Of America#The Boy Scouts#Scoutmasters#Hartford#The Associated Press
