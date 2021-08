When it comes to Berkshire County, we think of the beautiful views, natural landscapes, the benefits that each of the four seasons bring to the table, our never ending choices of art, theatre and culture. It's no surprise when the pandemic hit, folks from the big cities migrated to our county. With plenty of open spaces and options for seclusion while not being far away from the action, the Berkshire's is a no brainer when it comes to settling down, starting a family or just getting away for a vacation or the weekend.