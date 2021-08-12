2021 football preview: Timpanogos making steady progress in rebuilding mode
2020 record: 2-7 overall (independent) Players to Watch: Matt Torgerson Sr. WR, River Corner Sr. DB, Justin Chicoski Sr. DL, Sterling Sanders Sr. LB, Luke Livingston So. WR. Outlook: After one year of playing an independent schedule in an attempt to build their program, the Timberwolves will play in Region 7 this season along with Cedar Valley, Hillcrest, Mountain View, Payson, Stansbury and Tooele.www.heraldextra.com
