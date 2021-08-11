Waunakee, WI - On September 6, 2020, the Paulson Family and the world lost a true hero. Philip Tom Paulson flew helicopters in Vietnam, and had a 30 plus year career in the Active Army Guard with Night Vision Goggles being his expertise. Tom instructed in three different types of helicopters and flew two types of airplanes. The culmination of his career was being the Fixed Wing Detachment Commander at Truax. Upon retiring from the military, Tom also flew for the state of Wisconsin for one year, while Governor Tommy Thompson was in office.