401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 million for retirement. The online survey, handled by Logica Research, conducted 1,000 interviews with plan participants between ages 21 and 70 and gauged confidence levels for achieving their own retirement goals. Whether you’re just beginning to save or quickly approaching retirement age, a financial advisor can help you create a strategy that meets your needs.

Personal Financepswealth.com

What to Know About IRA Investing

Although it’s not hard to find doom-and-gloom articles that bemoan many Americans’ lack of preparation for retirement, these don’t tell the whole story. One in three adults save for retirement outside their 401(k) in a traditional or Roth IRA, with 60 percent of adults reporting that they’re “confident” or “somewhat confident” about achieving their desired retirement lifestyle.1 What benefits can investors realize by contributing to an IRA?
Income TaxBrainerd Dispatch

Wealth Column: Your closing ceremony - retirement

If you are a regular reader of this column, chances are you are eagerly anticipating retirement. After all, the point about learning about saving and investing is to have the retirement you want. So, what will your “closing ceremonies” look like? It’s easy to imagine spending more time with your...
BusinessPosted by
Kiplinger

Will You Run Out of Money in Retirement? The Right Income Plan Can Help

One of the most persistent analogies I have heard in my career as a financial adviser is the story of climbing and descending Mount Everest. As the story goes, more climbers perish on the way down the mountain than do climbing up it. We then equate our clients’ wealth journey with that of climbing Mount Everest – spending lots of time and effort to get to the summit of peak financial wealth (i.e., retirement) only to be left with the question, “How am I to descend the mountain safely?”
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

When we think of retirement, most of us think of accumulating a large sum of money and then spending it down gradually. One of the best insurance policies to prevent spending all of your money is to have numerous sources of income in retirement. As you'll see, even small amounts of retirement income can go an incredibly long way in making sure you have enough to last you the rest of your life.
Income TaxKTEN.com

Eligible Designated Beneficiary Requirements

Thanks to a law that took effect in 2020, if you inherit a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) you may have to take all the account’s distributions within 10 years. The exception is if you qualify as an eligible designated beneficiary, in which case you can portion out distributions over your expected lifespan. That added flexibility can potentially save on income taxes and let your retirement funds last longer. How to handle tax-advantaged accounts in retirement can be challenging; that’s why it’s wise to consult a financial advisor so you can maximize your assets.
Income TaxPosted by
Kiplinger

Worried About Higher Taxes in Retirement? Strategize Now.

Amid all the speculation about taxes possibly going up in the future, your best course of action may be to incorporate tax strategies in your financial plan geared toward retirement. There are two important questions to ask yourself:. How much of your income will be taxable in retirement? That includes...
Personal FinanceKXLY

4 Sample Retirement Savings Plans for Every Age

Saving enough for retirement could mean that you spend this special time of your life in comfort instead of worrying about how you’ll pay your bills. But the amount that you need is unique to you and different from anyone else’s number. This may have you wondering which retirement planning...
Personal Financemadison

3 Retirement Surprises to Get Ahead Of

Retirement is supposed to be about carefree days, fun with friends, and hobbies that make you smile. You can easily get distracted from that relaxed lifestyle, though, if financial stress sets in. Fortunately, you can address common financial setbacks in retirement well before you retire. Here are three retirement surprises...
Personal FinanceStar-Tribune

4 Moves to Ensure You're a Retirement MultiMillionaire

When it comes to solid financial planning, the truth remains that you'll reap huge benefits by doing a few key things correctly. You don't need to be a perfectionist or a fortune teller, but you do need to take some basic actions as soon as possible to put yourself on the right long-term track.
Personal Financemoney.com

Believing This Big Social Security Myth Could Put Your Retirement at Risk

It’s a common misconception that you can live a comfortable, if modest, retirement solely on Social Security income and Medicare. The reality is that many retirees are struggling to make ends meet. In some parts of the country, more than half of seniors can’t afford their basic needs, according to a recent study from the University of Massachusetts. The problem could only get worse: seniors are expected to outnumber those under 18 in the U.S. by 2030, meaning that if nothing changes, we’ll see more older Americans unable to pay their bills within the next decade.
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

What Is a Money Purchase Plan?

Employees covered by company retirement plans are familiar with defined-contribution plans like 401(k), 403(b) or SEP-IRA accounts. A money purchase plan is another such employer-sponsored plan that can help you save for retirement. It is similar to these other accounts, except that the contributions are typically made by the company instead of the employee. In this article, we’ll define what these plans are, how they work and annual contribution limits. Consider working with a financial advisor to make sure you’re taking full advantage of employer-sponsored opportunities.
Pantagraph

Social Security: Are you ready for retirement? Social Security can help

Do you think you may be ready to retire and want to apply for Social Security benefits? We’re here to help you make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits based on your individual and family circumstances. Would it be better for you to start getting benefits early...
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

401(K) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

Personal FinanceQuad-Cities Times

Pursuing Financial Freedom? 3 Ways To Make More Money

When working toward financial freedom, you can control the income you have streaming in and your expenses flowing out. In fact, it's kind of like a bathtub. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on July 23, Fool.com editor Desiree Jones chats with Wealth Noir founder Damien Peters about how to get more income from the job you have, add new income streams, and turn the cash you have into income-generating wealth.

