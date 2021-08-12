401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

It’s a common misconception that you can live a comfortable, if modest, retirement solely on Social Security income and Medicare. The reality is that many retirees are struggling to make ends meet. In some parts of the country, more than half of seniors can’t afford their basic needs, according to a recent study from the University of Massachusetts. The problem could only get worse: seniors are expected to outnumber those under 18 in the U.S. by 2030, meaning that if nothing changes, we’ll see more older Americans unable to pay their bills within the next decade.