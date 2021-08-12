401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire
If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 million for retirement. The online survey, handled by Logica Research, conducted 1,000 interviews with plan participants between ages 21 and 70 and gauged confidence levels for achieving their own retirement goals. Whether you’re just beginning to save or quickly approaching retirement age, a financial advisor can help you create a strategy that meets your needs.wmleader.com
