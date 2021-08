Just days after series star Tom Ellis shared a first look at the sixth and final season of Lucifer, Netflix has released not only a first look teaser trailer but revealed the release date for the final episodes of the fan-favorite series. On Twitter on Saturday, Netflix Geeked shared that "even bad things must come to an end" and noted that the Lucifer Season 6 will arrive on Friday, September 10. The teaser shared offered fans a look back at various moments across the show's seasons before culminating in Lucifer being pulled over by the police to which he tells the officer that it's his last night in L.A.