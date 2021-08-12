6429 Strongbow Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120

HOME IS NOT BUILT. Purchaser still has time to select structural and design options! This Chatham designer home welcomes you into a beautiful foyer that leads into a flex space that would make a wonderful formal dining room, home office or playroom and offers optional french doors. The chef's kitchen boasts granite counters, a large center island and walk-in pantry. The kitchen overlooks the dining area, and spacoius family room (optional fireplace). You'll also find a study on the 1st floor that can be chosen as a guest bedroom with full bath. The owner's suite is on the 2nd floor and has a 2 WICs and private bath with plenty of storage. A flexible loft space, 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and laundry completes the tour. In FoxCreek, residents enjoy the amenities and many benefits of this award-winning master-planned community. Amenities include, swimming pool w/ splash park, clubhouse w/ fitness center, heated indoor pool, walking paths, tennis courts, sports fields and playground areas! (HOME IS NOT BUILT - Photos & visual tour are from builder's library and shown as an example only. Colors, features and options will vary).