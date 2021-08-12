Cancel
Recipes

Quick Fix: Chicken salad light, refreshing summer meal

Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

No need to heat up the kitchen for this tasty chicken salad. Raisins, curry powder and cooked chicken make this salad a light, refreshing summer meal. Curry powder is a blend of several spices. A true curry powder is freshly made each time it is used. Although not authentic, prepared curry powder, found in the spice section of the supermarket, works well in this recipe. It doesn’t keep long, about two to three months at most. If you have an old bottle on your spice rack, it’s best to buy a fresh one.

