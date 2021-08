The Washington Little Theater has announced its summer comedy, “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” will be presented August 12-14, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, August 15, at 3 p.m. The play, formerly known as “The Dixie Swim Club,” was first performed in 2009 and then again in 2010 because it was so popular. This year's production will feature the […]