Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Exclusive-Exxon, Chevron look to make renewable fuels without costly refinery upgrades -sources

By Laura Sanicola
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfa9Q_0bQCQz8h00

(Reuters) -U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, along with Chevron Corp, is seeking to bulk up in the burgeoning renewable fuels space by finding ways to make such products at existing facilities, sources familiar with the efforts said.

The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without ponying up billions of dollars that some refineries are spending to reconfigure operations to make such products. Renewable fuels account for 5% of U.S. fuel consumption, but are poised to grow as various sectors adapt to cut overall carbon emissions to combat global climate change.

Both Chevron and Exxon have massive refining divisions that contribute heavily to their overall carbon emissions. The companies have been criticized for a less urgent approach to renewable investments than European rivals Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TotalEnergies, and have generally spent a lower percentage of their capital than those companies on “green” technologies.

The companies are looking into how to process bio-based feedstocks like vegetable oils and partially processed biofuels with petroleum distillates to make renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable gasoline, without meaningfully increasing capital spending.

Commercial production of renewable fuels is costlier than making conventional motor gasoline unless coupled with tax credits.

A task force was created at Exxon’s request within international standards and testing organization ASTM International to determine the capability of refiners to co-process up to 50% of certain types of bio-feedstocks to produce SAF, according to the sources.

Exxon says it will repurpose its existing refinery units among other strategies to produce biofuels. It aims at more than 40,000 barrels per day of low-emission fuels at a competitive cost by 2025.

“We see the potential to leverage our existing facility footprint, proprietary catalyst technology and decades of experience in processing challenging feed streams to develop attractive low-emission fuels projects with competitive returns,” spokesperson Casey Norton said in an e-mailed response.

Chevron is looking into how to run those feedstocks through their fluid catalytic crackers (FCC), gasoline-producing units that are generally the largest component of refining facilities.

“Our goal is to co-process biofeedstocks in the FCC by the end of 2021,” a Chevron spokesperson told Reuters, to supply renewable products to consumers in Southern California.

The company is partnering with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop a path to produce fuel that would qualify for emissions credits.

A source familiar with the matter said if approved by the EPA and CARB, Chevron would be able to produce and generate credits for renewable gasoline. That product is not yet commercially available, but can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 61% to 83%, depending which feedstock is used, according to the California Energy Commission.

Chevron said on its earnings call earlier this month that in the second phase of its process, it would be the first U.S. refiner to use the cat cracker to produce renewable fuels.

“We did it this way, in part, because it’s very capital-efficient ... It’s literally just a tank and some pipes,” Chevron Chief Finance Officer Pierre Breber said on the call.

Congress is considering legislation for tax credits that would further spur refiners to process sustainable aviation fuel commercially.

Some refiners, like San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp and Finland-based Neste, have ramped up production of renewable fuels from waste oils and vegetable oils to cash in on lucrative federal and state financial incentives. Several U.S. refiners are in the midst of partially or totally converting plants to produce certain renewable fuels, particularly diesel.

If approved, new methods of producing renewable fuels at refineries could allow refiners to avoid lengthy environmental permitting processes. Many of these processes are still undergoing further testing to see which can make renewable fuels commercially, but without damaging refining units.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Fuels#Refineries#Motor Fuel#Exxon Mobil Corp#Chevron Corp#European#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Totalenergies#Astm International#Saf#Fcc#Carb#Congress#Valero Energy Corp#Neste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Irving, TXalbuquerquenews.net

Chevron, Exxon to use existing plants to manufacture renewable fuels

IRVING, Texas: Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corporation are seeking to develop renewable fuels by converting their existing manufacturing plants. The two largest oil firms in America are enthusiastic about sustainable fuel production, however, are looking to avoid spending billion of dollars in reorganizing operations when manufacturing new fuels, according to officials.
Energy IndustryValueWalk

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies In Energy Industry

The energy sector includes companies that are related to the production and supply of energy (renewable and non-renewable energy). This industry covers the companies engaged in exploring, producing, refining, marketing, storing and transporting oil and gas, coal and other consumable fuels. Moreover, this sector also includes companies dealing in oil and gas equipment, as well as solar energy. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the energy industry.
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

Renewable fuel companies edge out some refiners on feedstock

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Both renewable fuel processors and oil refiners are trying to profit off the growing market for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, but high prices for feedstocks like soybean oil has been more of a hazard for refiners, as their most recent earnings showed.
POTUSCNN

Big Oil blasts Biden for turning to OPEC for more crude

New York (CNN Business) — Big Oil is not pleased with the White House's push this week for more crude from OPEC and its allies. The American Petroleum Institute, the powerful lobby group that represents the US oil and gas industry, is arguing President Joe Biden should be working to boost oil production at home before looking overseas.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Woodside, BHP to merge oil, gas businesses

The merged entity will be 52% owned by Woodside shareholders and 48% by BHP. Australian Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group have entered into a deal to combine their respective oil and gas portfolios into a gas-heavy entity through an all-stock merger, they said on August 17. The merged entity will be owned 52% by existing Woodside shareholders and 48% by existing BHP shareholders.
Energy Industry94.3 Jack FM

U.S. oil refiner Citgo Petroleum posts first profit in seven quarters

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Citgo Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a slim, second-quarter profit, its first in seven quarters, as higher fuel exports helped offset weak margins and the impact of a fuel pipeline shutdown. Earnings at the U.S. refining arm of Venezuela’s state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela have been...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

UN climate report adds pressure on oil industry

The United Nation’s latest climate report paints the most dire picture yet of the warming planet, putting more pressure on the oil and gas industry to change business models and operations to avert the worst consequences of climate change. The UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of hundreds...
Energy IndustryVoice of America

Oil Companies Look to Make Renewable Fuels

U.S. oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron are looking to produce more renewable fuels. The two largest U.S. oil companies want to produce sustainable fuels without paying the billions of dollars usually needed to change the operations to make the products. People with knowledge of the efforts told Reuters the...
Energy Industryeia.gov

U.S. natural gas net trade is growing as annual LNG exports exceed pipeline exports

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) In our August 2021 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that U.S. natural gas exports will exceed natural gas imports by an average of 11.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2021, or almost 50% more than the 2020 average of 7.5 Bcf/d. Increases in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and in pipeline exports to Mexico are driving this growth in U.S. natural gas exports. For the first time since U.S. LNG exports from the Lower 48 states began in 2016, annual LNG exports are expected to outpace pipeline exports—by an estimated 0.6 Bcf/d—this year.
Energy Industrykfgo.com

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry’s future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms...
Energy IndustryTrumann Democrat

A turning point on fossil fuel production?

May 26 was a trifecta for climate activists working for disinvestment from fossil fuels and reinvestment in renewable energy. Dissident Exxon Mobil shareholders won a stunning victory at the annual meeting, opposing four of management’s proposed candidates and winning three seats on the company’s Board for candidates supporting the transition to renewable energy.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

BHP nears oil and gas exit as climate scrutiny intensifies

BHP Group is in talks over a potential merger of its oil and gas unit with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. to accelerate a retreat from fossil fuels amid increasing pressure to curb emissions. Options being discussed include a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP holders to allow the Australian energy firm...

Comments / 1

Community Policy