Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntingdon County, PA

Tour of Old Crow spotlights successes

By HALDAN KIRSCH Staff Writer
huntingdondailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust off of State Route 22 behind an embankment and line of trees sits the Old Crow Wetlands and Wildlife Observation Area. It’s mostly concealed from the busy highway, but the Friends of the Old Crow Wetlands hope to share this hidden treasure with more of the community. Wednesday morning, they hosted a tour of the wetlands featuring insight from its original developers as well as conservationists and wildlife experts.

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Huntingdon County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Huntingdon County, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Crow#Crows#Spotlights#State Route 22#Hccd#Penndot#Forester#Pennsylvania Birds#The Blue Heron#White Egret
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy