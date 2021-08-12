Thursday Stir

A murder-mystery dinner, a few rounds of Codenames, a Charlie's Angels marathon — if espionage is the game, Dua Lipa has a look that will make even the most masterful villains do a double take. While on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, Dua posed in a bunch of palm trees while wearing a sleek, black Marshall Columbia catsuit, reminding us that the cutout trend is definitely here to stay. Like remnants of the laser beams she'd no doubt have to dodge if she played a spy, the legs of Dua's figure-hugging catsuit are lined with teardrop cutouts all the way up to her hip bones for a fun peekaboo effect.