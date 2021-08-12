Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Thursday Stir

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-To make Canadians more aware of how they spend, financial services brand Interac and agency Zulu Alpha Kilo have created a tool that can convert shopping trends into music. Interac analyzed a year and a half of Canadian shopping trends based on debit transactions over the course of the pandemic in four categories—food, home, entertainment, travel and shopping—which were mapped against different musical instruments, revealing the changing spending habits of Canadians over time. There is also a tool to help individuals help figure out their own spending song.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Roberts
Person
Akon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Canadians#Magnum#Mcdonald#Saks#Ana#Chicano#Latin American#Farm Rich Snacks#Farmrichsnacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentAdWeek

Monday Stir

-For the launch of his new single, “Todo O Nada,” reggaeton singer Lunay teamed up with Toyota to create the song’s official music video featuring the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition. In a twist, fans can assume the role of one of the video’s leading characters through face-swapping technology. Lunay...
LifestyleAdWeek

Friday Stir

-SunChips is airing its first national campaign in four years, “Be Your Own Wave.” The colorful spot utilizes the Frito-Lay brand’s wavy chip shape to feature artists and their individuality. The artists in the spot—featured through their Instagram handles—include viola player @thatviolakid, artist @erinmillerwray and performer @neonkeon. They are all highlighted with the vivid palette of SunChips bag colors.
Clark County, NVTMZ.com

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Divorced on the Down-Low in 2020

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is a single man -- something we're assuming very few people besides Rick and his now ex-wife know about, because they pulled off a totally hush-hush divorce. According to the newly discovered legal docs we obtained, Rick filed for divorce from his wife, Deanna, in...
Jacksonville, FLAdWeek

Jacksonville Weekend Anchor Says Goodbye

WJXT weekend anchor and reporter Zachery Lashway said goodbye to the Jacksonville, Fla. independent station on Sunday. Lashway thanked viewers and told them he is excited about his next move, even if it’s not a sure thing yet. “Thank you,” he wrote on Twitter. “And thank you for trusting me...
CelebritiesEssence

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother To Rest With A Beautiful Tribute, Releasing Doves and Balloons In Her Honor

The singer shared one last tribute to her late mother, who passed away suddenly in July. Singer Keyshia Cole has laid her late mother, Frankie Lons, to rest. Lons, who battled drug addiction on and off for most of her adult life, passed away suddenly in July from a reported drug overdose. Cole, who had publicly shared her journey to help her other with her sobriety and to restart her life, shared sweet moments from the funeral with her fans on Instagram.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Christina Haack Posts and Deletes Possible Engagement Ring Pic

Christina Haack is dropping hints she's engaged to her new boyfriend ... because she posted and then quickly deleted a photo showing a ring on THAT finger. Here's the deal ... Christina posted a picture Sunday on her social media, showing her on a yacht with her new man, real estate agent Joshua Hall, and a massive rock on her left ring finger.
CelebritiesPosted by
Hot 99.1

Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Cut It Out — Dua Lipa's Peekaboo Catsuit Is Peak Charlie's Angels Couture

A murder-mystery dinner, a few rounds of Codenames, a Charlie's Angels marathon — if espionage is the game, Dua Lipa has a look that will make even the most masterful villains do a double take. While on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, Dua posed in a bunch of palm trees while wearing a sleek, black Marshall Columbia catsuit, reminding us that the cutout trend is definitely here to stay. Like remnants of the laser beams she'd no doubt have to dodge if she played a spy, the legs of Dua's figure-hugging catsuit are lined with teardrop cutouts all the way up to her hip bones for a fun peekaboo effect.
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Fox Stepped Out in a Fiery-Red Jacquemus Cardigan and Matching Pencil Skirt in L.A.

Megan Fox's latest street style look further affirms the midriff-baring cardigan as one of summer's hottest staples. On Sunday, the actress was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles wearing a fiery, all-red ensemble embellished with gold accents. Styled by Maeve Reilly, the look featured a lone, ribbed-knit Jacquemus statement cardigan, enclosed by a single "Jacquemus"-scripted gold button, as well as a matching red midi pencil skirt—also by the designer. Fox accessorized with a coordinated red mini Mietis top-handle purse and gold ankle-strap sandals by FEMME LA. Keeping the look chic and dressy, she wore her long hair in her signature loose body waves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy