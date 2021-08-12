Thursday Stir
-To make Canadians more aware of how they spend, financial services brand Interac and agency Zulu Alpha Kilo have created a tool that can convert shopping trends into music. Interac analyzed a year and a half of Canadian shopping trends based on debit transactions over the course of the pandemic in four categories—food, home, entertainment, travel and shopping—which were mapped against different musical instruments, revealing the changing spending habits of Canadians over time. There is also a tool to help individuals help figure out their own spending song.www.adweek.com
Comments / 0