Roley relishes homecoming with Illinois football: 'It's in my blood'

CHAMPAIGN — Pete Roley can’t recall exactly where he was interviewing for a job when the question came up. But he does remember the query. And his response to it. “I interviewed for a coach as a young kid. I thought he asked me a very interesting question. He said, ‘What would be your dream job?’” Roley said. “I said, ‘You know what’d be really cool is it’d be awesome to work for Illinois and make Illinois a championship team.’”