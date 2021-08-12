Cancel
Alabama State

Illinois football notebook: Henry sees value in Alabama transfer Smith

By Joey Wright jwright@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 4 days ago

Linebackers coach Andy Buh is thrilled to have super-senior Jake Hansen back for his sixth year with the Illini. “He’s fun to coach,” Buh said of Hansen, who has been on the Illinois roster since 2016. “He’s seen a lot of football. … I love what he brings every day to the team. All of the great things about being around a veteran leader, he brings.” Aside from a knee injury that forced Hansen to miss the entire 2017 season, the Tarpon Springs, Fla., native has been a key cog for the Illini from the jump. Hansen tallied two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2020, and his 10 career forced fumbles ranks third on Illinois’ all-time list behind Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11).

