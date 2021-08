When it comes to collegiate sports, there is not anything that’s quite as patriotic as when Navy, Air Force, and Army line up to do battle between the white lines. And on Monday, news broke that Navy football has officially revealed the team’s new uniforms. They will begin wearing a special jersey and pants combination that looks very similar to a traditional Marine Corps “Dress Blue A” uniform. According to Navy Athletics and Under Armor, the new uniform and matching merchandise collection was developed as a means to celebrate our beloved United States Marines.