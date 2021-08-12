Sen. Brown: Every Republican voted against the child tax credit, every Democrat voted for it

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opposes a $1 trillion, bipartisan U.S. Senate bill that passed on August 10 that sets aside $30 billion to repair bridges, build roads and increase broadband internet access in Texas.
“Too many Republicans just enabled Democrats’ efforts to claim bipartisanship, spend over a trillion dollars, and then ram through their $3.5 trillion liberal wish list of crushing taxes and radical spending,” said Cruz in a news release. “The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed today contained only about $100 billion for roads and bridges. As I’ve said before, if the Democrats wanted to...
