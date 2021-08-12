ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator flat in July; contractor confidence falls

Materials costs continued to outstrip bid prices in the 12 months ending in July despite a recent drop in lumber and copper prices. The producer price index (PPI) for new nonresidential building construction—a measure of the price that contractors say they would charge to build a fixed set of buildings—increased 1.7% from June and 4.4% year-over-year (y/y) since July 2020, while the PPI for material and service inputs to construction industries climbed 0.9% and 25.6%, respectively, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday. Numerous inputs rose at double- and even triple-digit y/y percentage rates. The PPI for steel mill products soared 11% for the month and 109% y/y; diesel fuel, 4.0% and 82%, respectively; lumber and plywood, -16% in July but up 57% y/y; copper and brass mill shapes, -1.4% and 49%, respectively; aluminum mill shapes, 1.5% and 33%; plastic construction products, 4.5% and 27%; gypsum products, 2.6% and 22%; truck transportation of freight, 0.6% and 14%; insulation materials, -0.1% and 12%; and asphalt felt and coatings, 1.1% and 10%. Bid prices, as measured by PPIs for new buildings and subcontractors, have risen at diverse rates. PPIs rose 6.5% y/y for new warehouse building construction, 5.9% for offices, 3.9% for industrial buildings, 3.3% for schools, and 3.2% for health care buildings. PPI increases for new, repair, and maintenance work ranged from 6.2% for roofing contractors to 5.4% for concrete and 3.5% each for electrical and plumbing contractors. AGC posted tables and graphs of construction PPIs.