Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, but there are still hurdles ahead

By Mark Buckshon
floridaconstructionnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith bipartisan support, and over the objections of former President Donald Trump, the US Senate has passed a long-awaited and sweeping, $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The legislation that cleared the Senate on Aug. 10 now needs to be approved by the House of Representatives. About 100 Progressive Caucus legislators have said they won’t vote on it until the Senate passes a separate and ambitious $3.5 trillion social policy bill this fall.

