Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, but there are still hurdles ahead

The United States Senate on Tuesday approved the largest infrastructure reconstruction and modernization plan in more than 70 years, one of the pillars of President Joe Biden’s economic program. The one trillion dollar (851 million euros) package has gone ahead with the full support of Democrats, but also with significant support from Republicans, which is a great legislative achievement for the president. The vote has been 69 in favor and 30 against, in a Senate that is split in half. The ambitious project, which during the negotiations sacrificed investment in social programs and the fight against climate change, aims to create millions of jobs, strengthen the American middle class and counteract China’s advance in the global economy.