James Gunn may be part of the obscenely powerful Disney machine, but deep down, he’ll always be a Troma guy. Gunn has broken into the mainstream with his Guardians of the Galaxy films, and now The Suicide Squad, but the filmmaker got his start at Z-grade studio Troma, where he helmed the trashy Tromeo and Juliet. While his Marvel entries can’t be classified as subversive, he has plenty of other off-kilter work to his name – he directed the ultra-violent superhero send-up Super and the gooey monster flick Slither; he also has a producer credit on the gnarly Brightburn and a screenwriting credit on the bloody The Belko Experiment. And now, for the first time, Gunn has been given a massive budget to bring his sleazoid sensibilities to the world of DC with The Suicide Squad, a sequel – sort of – to David Ayer’s toxic waste dump of a movie Suicide Squad.