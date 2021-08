There is no need for a 'high bay' next to or near the pad for stacking, stacking occurs on the pad in the open. If SpaceX want to manufacture Starships and/or Super Heavies at the Cape - i.e. they wish to build a brand new factory rather than ship or fly vehicles over from their existing factory just down the coast - then the extra effort of building their entire operation around access to a portion of the VAB is likely not worth the small savings of skipping building a high bay in a greenfield site where they can tailor the whole area to their dedicated operations (as they have at Boca Chica) without bumping elbows or schedules with SLS or anyone else using the VAB and surrounding buildings.