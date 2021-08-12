Cancel
Four Steps to a Successful, Secure Retirement.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are four steps to consider now for a more successful, secure retirement. Post pandemic, it appears that a successful and secure retirement is becoming more of a nebulous dream than a clear reality. It doesn’t need to be this way. In a July 2021 generational retirement analysis by Dan...

Three retirement planning tips for women

Three retirement planning tips for women

One day in 1939, Ida May Fuller stopped by the local Social Security office in her hometown of Rutland, Vermont to inquire about Social Security benefits. She knew she had been paying into Social Security, and wanted to learn more. The following year, she received the very first Social Security benefit payment — $22.54 — arriving as check number 00-000-001. Ida’s story still holds lessons for women today — and it started with her getting the information she needed.
Personal FinanceKXLY

3 Social Security Secrets to Boost Your Benefits

Social Security benefits make up a substantial amount of income for millions of retirees, but your monthly checks were never designed to replace your income entirely during your senior years. Although Social Security was only intended to make up around 40% of pre-retirement income, nearly one-quarter of married couples and...
3 Social Security Strategies To Bankroll Your Retirement

3 Social Security Strategies To Bankroll Your Retirement

Many seniors today rely heavily on Social Security to pay the bills once their careers come to an end. And unless you enter retirement with a huge amount of savings, you may do the same. That's why it's important to get as much money out of Social Security as you...
Cell Phonestheshoppersweekly.com

Access Social Security’s retirement benefits online

Keeping you informed about our benefits and services is important to us. Preparing for retirement is one of the most significant decisions you can make and we’re here to help. A great place to start is our retirement portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement. Our website has helped millions of people get ready...
Public Healthsumterceo.com

Post-Pandemic, Retirees Overwhelmingly Report Purpose as Key to a Successful Retirement

Following a year of unprecedented volatility across economic markets, physical and mental health and social justice issues, 76% of Americans credit the pandemic with helping them "refocus on what's most important in life," according to Edward Jones' and Age Wave's latest study, "The Four Pillars of the New Retirement: What a Difference a Year Makes." Released today as a follow-up to the landmark study from 2020, which explored the four pillars of living well in retirement - health, family, purpose, and finances. This new study reveals how the timing and funding of retirement are being adjusted, shining a spotlight on the importance of purpose and contribution post-work, and describes what Americans now say are the most critical aspects of both the financial and non-financial elements of comprehensive retirement planning.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

Neglecting This Aspect of Social Security Could Leave You Cash-Strapped in Retirement

Social Security helps many seniors pay their bills. Relying solely on those benefits is a poor choice for one big reason. Many seniors enter retirement expecting to get the bulk of their income from Social Security. And to be fair, the program has been around a long time and has been helping seniors stay afloat for many years. But if your plan is to mostly live off Social Security once your time in the workforce comes to an end, you could end up in a world of financial pain.
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

How to Prepare for Early Retirement

Whether you are someone who is being forced into early retirement or you’re choosing to jump into it, there are plenty of variables you should consider. The last thing you want to do is make a hasty decision that could impact your financial security. Here are three things to consider...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Debt weighs heavily on retirement security, happiness

Being in debt can be the difference between scraping by and struggling, and people recognize the relationship between finances and health, surveys show. Carrying debt into retirement can have a huge effect on happiness and satisfaction – a detail that 401(k) plans should make clear to their participants, according to a report this week.
Businessmadison

Seniors Could Get a 6.2% Social Security Raise in 2022

Seniors who rely heavily on Social Security often find themselves cash-strapped in retirement. That's because those benefits aren't always so generous to begin with, and also, because the raises they get (known as cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs) are often stingy themselves. In 2021, seniors got a 1.3% boost to their...

