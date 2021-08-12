Cancel
Brian Lara International Cricket 2007 System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Brian Lara International Cricket 2007 Requirements. Brian Lara International Cricket 2007 requires at least a Radeon X800 GT or GeForce 6800 GT to meet recommended requirements running on high graphics setting, with 1080p resolution. This hardware should achieve 60FPS. 1 GB will also be needed to achieve the Brian Lara International Cricket 2007 rec specs and get 60FPS. We suggest a 16 year old PC to play smoothly.

