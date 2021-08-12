Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 System Requirements

Our objective here is to enable us to explore what PC we could buy that can play Battlefield 6, where we carefully find the right hardware components that can run Battlefield 6 and meet its gaming needs while also heavily factoring in today’s best hardware component prices. And so our expectations are that this game will confidently run at the highest graphics settings, viewed through a 1080p monitor resolution. We visit this page every day to check on the prices and selected components we have added for this PC build. Naturally as new better hardware is found we will be adding and swapping to optimise this list with a view to giving us all a good jumping off point regarding expected build quality and pricing levels for our new Battlefield 6 build.