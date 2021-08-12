Cancel
Whirlwind of Vietnam System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 6600 GT. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2800+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1600 or NVIDIA GeForce 6800 GT. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 2 GB. DirectX...

www.game-debate.com

