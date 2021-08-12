Whirlwind of Vietnam System Requirements

What is the best PC to buy for Farming Simulator 22? This is where our curated PC build coverage today will find us listing out today’s best priced computer hardware and peripherals to meet the demands that a game like Farming Simulator 22 might put on the gaming PC. Making our build requirement, when speccing this computer, to find the sweetest price point for our hardware list that can deliver the best FPS on ultra graphics settings, returning the visuals upon a 1080p monitor screen. The hardware selection should give us all a good jumping off point when considering what might prove a good build and price for a PC to run Farming Simulator 22. We will update prices here as they change and switch out components as new, better hardware is released.