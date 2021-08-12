Cancel
Fiesta Online System Requirements

game-debate.com
 5 days ago

Fiesta Online requires a Radeon 9200 Series graphics card with a Pentium 4 2.0GHz or Athlon XP 2400+ processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. System memory required for Fiesta Online is 1 GB performance memory. Minimum RAM requirements are 0MB system memory. Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 9.00. Recommended needs around a 19 year old PC to run.

www.game-debate.com

