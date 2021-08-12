Cancel
Hospital Tycoon System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.6GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 8500 Series 64MB or NVIDIA GeForce 3. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2800+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1300 256MB or NVIDIA GeForce 6600. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 1.5 GB. DirectX...

