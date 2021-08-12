Cancel
Need for Speed: Prostreet System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.53GHz / AMD Athlon 64 2800+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9500 or NVIDIA GeForce FX 5900 Ultra. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.8GHz / AMD Athlon 64 3200+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X800 XT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 130. RAM: 1 GB. HDD: 8.1 GB.

Mothergunship System Requirements

Mothergunship is a moderately demanding game – the majority of gaming PCs will be able to play it on at least low graphical presets at 1080p, but higher settings and resolutions will require more powerful specifications if you want smooth FPS. The official minimum and recommended system requirements for Mothergunship are listed below, though we usually assuming a bit more is needed just to be on the safe side.
The Wayward Realms System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8GHz / AMD FX-8120. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 6970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470. Processor: Intel Core i7-4820K 4-Core 3.70GHz / AMD FX-9370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. System Memory: 16 GB RAM. Storage: 40 GB Hard drive space. Bugfixes...
Star Wars: Squadrons System Requirements

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent. Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection. Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent. DirectX: 11.1. Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection. Hard Drive Space: 40GB. PC System Analysis For Star Wars: Squadrons Requirements.
Grand Theft Auto VI System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 390 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-10500 6-Core 3.10GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB. VRAM: 8GB. RAM: 16...
Life is Strange: True Colors System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 6...
Star Citizen 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

If you are asking yourself, what hardware components should I buy for my next PC so it can run Star Citizen then that is exactly what we will be doing in this review. Our challenge is in choosing the right priced PC items to get together an optimum build, which can meet the needs of Star Citizen. And so our expectations are that this game will confidently run with ultra settings selected, running 1080p as the native screen size. These prices and components will be reviewed daily so we can keep the best PC hardware for Star Citizen listed on the page.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.40 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.20 Ghz. PC System Analysis For Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Requirements. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is using the Dawn Engine game engine. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480 8GB and it should be paired with either a Ryzen R5 1600/Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz CPU to match the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs a Radeon R9 380 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res. You should also have 8 GB system memory for min specs. You will require a DirectX 12.00 GPU. To summarise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition needs around a 5 year old PC to play at recommended settings.
Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-10100T 4-Core 3.00GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2400GE 4-Core 3.2GHz. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 6GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-9700T 8-Core 2.0GHz / AMD FX-9370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 System Requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB.
Children of Zodiarcs System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (32-bit or above) Processor: Pentium G4400 /AMD Phenom II X2-550 Memory: 2 GB RAM. OS: Windows 10 (64-bit Version) PC System Analysis For Children of Zodiarcs Requirements. Children of Zodiarcs requires at least a Radeon HD 7850 or GeForce GTX 560 to meet recommended requirements running on...
Forza Horizon 5 System Requirements

Processor: Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz. Processor: Intel Core i7-3820 4-Core 3.60GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1400. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB. VRAM: 4GB. RAM: 16 GB. HDD: 80 GB. DirectX 12 Compatible Graphics Card. PC System Analysis...
Battlefield 6 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070. VRAM: 8GB. RAM: 16...
Train Sim World 2020 System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 8 / 8.1 or Windows 10. Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.7 GHz. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270 with 2 GB VRAM or more. DirectX: Version 10. Network:...
Quake Champions System Requirements

Processor: AMD Phenom II X4-945 / Intel Core 2 Quad 6600. Graphics: AMD R7 240 GB / Nvidia GT 730 2GB / Intel HD 530. PC System Analysis For Quake Champions Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce GTX 970 4GB/Radeon R9 390X and it should be paired with either a APU A10-7870K Quad-Core/Core i5-2400 3.1GHz CPU to match the Quake Champions recommended system specs. This PC setup will deliver 60 Frames Per Second on High graphics settings on 1080p monitor resolution. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Quake Champions rec specs and get 60FPS. Quake Champions needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 660/Radeon R9 280X paired with Phenom II X4 945/Core 2 Quad Q6600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. You should also have 4 GB system memory for min specs. We suggest a 6 year old PC to play smoothly.
Syrian Warfare System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 (3.1 GHz) / AMD A10 5800K (3.8 GHz) Graphics: GeForce GT 440 (1024 MB) / Radeon HD 4890 (1024 MB) OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-4400 (3.1 GHz) / AMD A10 6800K (4.1 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM.
P.A.M.E.L.A. System Requirements

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz (or AMD equivalent) GPU: NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti (or AMD equivalent) OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required) CPU: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.40GHz (or AMD equivalent) RAM: 8 GB RAM. GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 (or AMD equivalent) DirectX: Version...
Diablo 2 Resurrected System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3250 3.5GHz / AMD FX-4350. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660. Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K 6-Core 3.7GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 6GB. RAM: 16 GB.
Megaton Rainfall System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 8 GB. HDD: 1 GB. DirectX 11...
Aliens: Fireteam System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 910e. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 1GB GDDR5 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 460 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. RAM:...
Serial Cleaner System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 3850 X2 or NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT 512MB. Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 3.4GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 40. Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 250 v2 2GB or...

