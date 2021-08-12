Cancel
Call of Juarez System Requirements

 5 days ago

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.53GHz / AMD Athlon XP 2400+. Graphics: AMD Radeon 9800 Pro or NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GT 256MB. RAM: 0MB. HDD: 0MB. DirectX 9...

Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Call Of Duty: Ghosts - Devastation System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 2.66GHz / AMD Phenom 8750 Triple-Core. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5870 1024MB or NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400 2.66GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7950 Boost Edition or NVIDIA GeForce...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - Havoc System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-530 2.9GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 810. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5870 1024MB or NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450. Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8120. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 270X Sapphire Dual-X 4GB OC Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 Palit...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 3.3GHz / AMD FX-4300. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB. RAM: 16 GB. HDD:...
game-debate.com

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind System Requirements

Graphics: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 6200 LE. Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon XP 1600+. PC System Analysis For The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Requirements. Your PC will need a graphics card thats as powerful as a GeForce 6500/Radeon 9250 and it should be paired...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - Zombies Chronicles System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom™ II X4 810 @ 2.60 GHz. Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 470 @ 1GB / ATI® Radeon™ HD 6970 @ 1GB. DirectX: Version 11. Network: Broadband Internet connection. Hard...
game-debate.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

If you are looking to buy a new PC that can play Diablo II Remake then below you will find we explore exactly that. We are putting together a gaming PC build for Diablo 2 Resurrected from a carefully selected set of our favourite hardware components that are priced best today. We are going to choose these parts with the aim of keeping a high FPS rate at top end graphics settings, delivered via a 1080p screen resolution. The hardware selection should give us all a good jumping off point when considering what might prove a good build and price for a PC to run Diablo 2 Resurrected. We will update prices here as they change and switch out components as new, better hardware is released.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-10100T 4-Core 3.00GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2400GE 4-Core 3.2GHz. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 6GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-9700T 8-Core 2.0GHz / AMD FX-9370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin System Requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 3.20 GHz (or equivalent AMD processor) or better. Sound Card: DirectSound compatible (must support DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Additional Notes: This game is expected to run at 1080p/30 FPS. If you don't have enough performance to run the game at your...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 3.1GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB GHz Edition or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz / AMD FX-8350. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280X or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB. RAM: 6...
Computersgame-debate.com

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R7 1700. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 5.859375GB.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Requirements. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require Radeon HD 6990 graphics card with a Core i7-920 Quad 2.67GHz or FX-8120 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous rec specs and get 60FPS. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240/Radeon R7 240 2GB paired with Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+/Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. Don't try and play Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous without 6 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 11.00. We suggest a 10 year old PC to play smoothly.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin 1080p Ultra Custom PC Build Review

Our objective here is to enable us to explore what PC we could buy that can play Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, where we carefully find the right hardware components that can run Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and meet its gaming needs while also heavily factoring in today’s best hardware component prices. We will therefore be aiming to run this game confidently each time with max graphics running, along with a 1080p monitor resolution. As new gaming components are released for PC we will continue to review prices here each day and consider swapping in and out better components.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Total War: Warhammer - Call of the Beastmen System Requirements

Video Card: (DirectX 11) AMD Radeon HD 5770 1024MB | NVIDIA GTS 450 1024MB | Intel HD4000 @720P. Video Card: (DirectX 11) AMD Radeon R9 270X 2048MB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2048MB @1080P. PC System Analysis For Total War: Warhammer - Call of the Beastmen Requirements. Your PC will...
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (2021) review: Pushing the limit

The ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 is Asus’ most powerful gaming laptop, showcasing the might of an AMD CPU and an Nvidia RTX 30 GPU. But an expensive price makes this beast out of reach for most gamers. Today's best Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 deals. We check over...
Shrink your PC build with Colorful’s latest mini-ITX motherboard and RTX 3060 GPU

Colorful Technology unveiled two new models to its motherboard and GPU lineup, specifically targeted to PC enthusiasts who enjoy small form factor builds. The CVN B560I Gaming Series mini-ITX motherboards come in two models – the CVN B560I Gaming Frozen with a white and silver color and the CVN B560I Gaming Pro with black and silver color. The two models ensure builders can have matching colors in either black or white PC builds.
Lilbits: Intel Arc graphics, Debian 11, Asus ROG Phone 5s, and PinePhone Keyboard

Intel says its new graphics technology formerly known as DG2 will launch in early 2022, as part of a new Intel Arc brand for high-performance graphics products. With support for features including 4K upscaling, variable rate shading, and real-time ray tracing, Intel is bringing the sort of features that had previously been the realm of NVIDIA or AMD GPUs.
Intel’s gaming GPU is now called Alchemist, will rival Nvidia and AMD in 2022

After several leaks and whispers suggesting we might see a third competitor to Nvidia and AMD’s duopoly this year, Intel has confirmed that its first-generation gaming GPUs will arrive early in 2022 under the new codename Alchemist. This replaces the DG2 moniker we’ve come to know and will be the first in a series of discrete graphics cards under the new Arc brand.

