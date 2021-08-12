Piu - space wars System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 4-Core 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1400. To run Lost Judgment on high graphics settings your PC will require at least a 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 4GB with a Core i7-6700 4-Core 3.4GHz or Ryzen R5 1400 CPU. 8 GB will also be needed to achieve the Lost Judgment rec specs and get 60FPS. Lost Judgment needs a graphics card thats at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 660/Radeon HD 7870 paired with FX-8350/Core i5-3470 3.2GHz CPU to match the min specs. This PC setup will deliver 25-35 Frame Per Second at Low graphics setting on 720p resolution. To be able to run at all you will need at least 8 GB system memory. We suggest a 4 year old PC to play smoothly.