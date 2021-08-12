Piu - space wars System Requirements
Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. PC System Analysis For Piu - space wars Requirements. Piu - space wars will require Radeon X1900 GT graphics card with a Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+ processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. 2 GB will also be needed to achieve the Piu - space wars rec specs and get 60FPS. Don't try and play Piu - space wars without 1 GB, which helps get the 30FPS We suggest a 15 year old PC to play smoothly.www.game-debate.com
Comments / 0