Darkness Within System Requirements

PC System Analysis For Party Hard - Dark Castle Requirements. Party Hard - Dark Castle will require Radeon X1900 GT graphics card with a Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+ processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p. System memory required for Party Hard - Dark Castle is 2 GB performance memory. Taking a look at the min reqs you will require a Radeon X600 Series graphics card with a Pentium 4 1.8GHz or Athlon XP 1700+ processor to reach the minimum Party Hard - Dark Castle specs, run on low graphics setting and 720p. Don't try and play Party Hard - Dark Castle without 1 GB, which helps get the 30FPS Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your GPU. Party Hard - Dark Castle needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 9.00. Recommended needs around a 11 year old PC to run.
